2 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are investigating after two 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint within minutes of each other.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., two men — at least one of them armed with a handgun — entered the convenience store on Third Avenue near L Street, police said. They got away in a white pickup truck.

About 10 minutes later, a pair matching the same description held up a store on Broadway near K Street.

The thieves escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No injuries were reported.