$1M bail set for sailor accused of strangling woman at motel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Navy sailor accused of strangling a woman at a Midway-area motel last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 27, was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of killing 32-year-old Rosa Jaco.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said the cause of death was strangulation and alleged that Wisher’s DNA was found underneath the victim’s fingernails.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 4, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a lodge in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

“As the medics were administering CPR, other people in the area were becoming disruptive and impeding their efforts,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

While trying to revive Jaco, the ambulance crew “noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided,” Dobbs said.

Following an autopsy, the county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jaco’s death a homicide.

Wisher is also charged with felony counts of assault and domestic violence for allegedly choking his wife on March 10. Matzger said his wife alleged she’d been choked by him previously and that there were 10 prior, unreported incidents of domestic violence.

Wisher is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court Aug. 3 for a preliminary hearing.