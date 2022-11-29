Surveillance footage from a 2022 shooting is Alta Vista is seen. (Photo released by the San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities received multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area of Varney Drive and Leaf Terrace Court in the Alta Vista area of San Diego shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2022 and responding officers found Johnson slumped over in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Ahead of the incident, Johnson was talking an acquaintance when another vehicle pulled up next to him, according to information attained by investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit. Officials said an unknown male suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

The male suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing, was last seen driving westbound on Varney Drive in an older model white 4-door BMW sedan that has black mirrors and a sunroof.

Anyone with information about this unsolved murder was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477, or visit the Crime

Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send

anonymous web and mobile app tips.