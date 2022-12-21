A vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View neighborhood is pictured. (Photo released by SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

A 73-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured while crossing a crosswalk around 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of South 45th Street and Logan Avenue.

Police said investigators were able to locate surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a newer model silver four-door sedan with silver spoke rims and a sunroof. The vehicle appears to be a newer model Hyundai Sonata with possible damage to the center

of the hood and windshield, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. For information on how to send a web or mobile app tip, visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.