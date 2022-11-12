The Chula Vista Police Department received a call on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. with a person reporting someone had been stabbed. (Adobe Stock Photo)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest in a Chula Vista murder investigation.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a call on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. with a person reporting someone had been stabbed and was potentially dying. Police said additional related calls came in reporting multiple people injured.

Officers immediately responded to the scene on the 900 block of Rigley Street after dispatchers used GPS location information to determine where the original call was placed.

Police found a 17-year-old male in the house with at least one stab wound in the torso. Officers performed life-saving measures until fire and medical officials arrived on scene to relieve them. Despite those efforts, police said the male was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:33 a.m.

Another 17-year-old male was found unconscious in the front of the house with serious injuries. He was transported to an are hospital and officials say he’s in stable condition. Witnesses told police he had allegedly been assaulted by several people during a fight.

A third 17-year-old male victim was found about two blocks away at E Palomar Street and Medical Center Court with a stab wound to his torso, police said. He was transported to an area hospital and officials say he’s also in stable condition. Authorities determined it was related to the same incident.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned there had been a large party at the residence with around 60 people in attendance. At some point during the party, witnesses said a large fight began which involved multiple partygoers.

During the fight, the now deceased 17-year-old victim was stabbed outside, according to witness testimony, and taken into the house by others who tried to save him.

The homeowner is believed to have been present during the party and police said this person remained on the scene to cooperate with officials.

Police are asking witnesses for their help to identify the suspects in this case as well as provide any information that could be useful in the investigation. Officials said cellphone video or photos can greatly assist detectives determine what led to the fatal incident.

The families of these victims have all been notified of their status, according to police. Their names are being withheld at this time due to their ages and the active investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online via P3tips if they wish to remain anonymous.

A $1000 reward will be offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.