19-year-old woman killed in shooting remembered in somber vigil

SAN DIEGO – A week after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a moving car near University City, her friends and family gathered Friday night for a somber vigil in her memory.

Dozens of people showed up to the vigil to pay tribute to San Diego resident Irene Salgado-Aceves. She was found by authorities Sept. 10 in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body on La Jolla Village Drive near the Westfield UTC Mall.

A 17-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified due to his age, was arraigned this week on a murder charge in a San Diego juvenile court. Police say Salgado-Aceves was shot while she, the 17-year-old accused of shooting her and a third person were in the car heading westbound on Miramar Road near Interstate 805.

Officers found Salgado-Aceves a short distance away in University City.

Supporters gathered near the same area where Salgado-Aceves was found and placed a large photo there in her honor. Few words were exchanged, but there were plenty of hugs between people clinging to each other for comfort.

Friends and family told FOX 5 that Salgado-Aceves was talkative and bright, the type of person who would make everyone feel welcome.

The teen accused in the shooting remains in custody and prosecutors will be asking to have the case transferred to adult court, a spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office told City News Service.

He’s due back in court Nov. 10.

City News Service contributed to this report.