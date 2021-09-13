19-year-old woman fatally shot in car identified

SAN DIEGO — The woman who was fatally shot inside a moving car in Sorrento Valley has been identified, authorities announced Monday.

Police identified the shooting victim as Irene Salgado-Aceves, 19, of San Diego.

Salgado-Aceves was found in the front passenger seat with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body just before 6 p.m. Friday on La Jolla Village Drive near the Westfield UTC Mall.

First responders transported her to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, but she was pronounced dead just after 6:15 p.m.

Homicide Detectives learned that the victim and two companions were traveling westbound on Miramar Road near the I-805 ramp when the female was shot.

Detectives said a firearm was found in the car, which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male from the car. His name will not be released because he is a juvenile, according to police, but he was charged with the murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.