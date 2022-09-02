IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing Thursday just before 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, identified as Victor Josue Villa Perez, with a wound to his chest, according to Lt. Chris Steffen.

Perez was transported to a hospital for further treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing and did not have any information available on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. For after hours calls, you can also contact the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.