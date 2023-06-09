One person was killed after being shot by police at a San Ysidro trolley station. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old was identified as the suspect shot and killed by a San Diego police officer at a South Bay transit center Sunday night.

Mauricio Sanchez Ramos, a former Ramona resident, was named as the deceased in the incident at the San Ysidro Trolley Station by the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

SDPD officers were dispatched to the scene just before 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a disturbance from the Iris Avenue Trolley Station involving a man that was believed to be carrying a firearm.

The trolley continued south, rolling into the San Ysidro Trolley Station in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard around 9 p.m. Two SDPD officers arrived at the transit center shortly after.

According to SDSO, the officers gave the suspect several verbal commands to drop what was believed to be a firearm in his hand, but he failed to do so. The suspect then advanced towards the officers, authorities said, prompting one of the officers to fire his department-issued rifle.

Ramos suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to SDSO, and was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities. Authorities said the 19-year-old’s last recorded residence was in Ramona, however, his most recent address is not known.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified by SDSO as Ruben Berton, a patrol officer from the Southern Division. Berton was hired by SDPD in 2017.

Details regarding what led to the shooting remain under investigation by SDSO, per the countywide memorandum on officer-involved shootings.

Findings from the investigation will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if Berton bears any criminal liability for his actions. SDPD and the Commission on Police Practices will also conduct investigations into the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.