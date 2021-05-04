19-year-old arrested in fatal North County crash that killed father, son

Support is pouring in for a local family after a deadly car crash took the lives of Steve Pirolli and his 13-year-old son Stephen as they were leaving a North County high school. (Photo provided by Tom Pirolli)

POWAY, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a fatal car crash that killed a father and son this year as they were leaving Poway High School.

Deputies arrested Donald Lee Farmer on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and driving without a license, according to Capt. David Schaller.

Investigators say Farmer was “driving under the influence of drugs and had been driving recklessly” when he crashed his vehicle into a Toyota containing 54-year-old Steve Pirolli and his 13-year-old son Stephen. They were leaving a baseball practice just after 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and turning off the north parking lot of the school onto Espola Road when the crash happened, deputies said.

Pirolli died at the scene while Stephen was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Tom Pirolli, Steve’s brother and Stephen’s uncle, told FOX 5 in February that the two had a shared love of baseball and were plenty close in other areas of life as well.

“I almost never saw one without the other,” he said. “They have the closest relationship between father and a child that age of anybody I know.”

Farmer also was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He’s now being held at the San Diego Central Jail with bail set at $250,000.