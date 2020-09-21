19-year-old arrested in deadly Ocean Beach shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting another man last week in Ocean Beach.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police found a wounded man on the sand near a lifeguard tower in the 1900 block of Abbott Street, according to San Diego police. The man, whom authorities identified as James Phillip Chase, 58, had a gunshot wound on his upper body. Chase was homeless and was known to frequent the Ocean Beach area.

Police arrested the suspect, Thurs Loo John, after he was injured in a fight Saturday afternoon near University Avenue and Reno Drive, police said. A police officer who was passing by intervened and ended the fight. After John was treated for his injuries, police arrested him and booked him into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Homicide detectives do not know whether Chase and John knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.