SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen projects across San Diego will be awarded money to help with restorations with state-allocated funds, including three museums.

The Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights, Marston House Museum and Natural History Museum in Balboa Park will be awarded money for restoration and repairs.

“It has been open as a museum for almost 50 years, and it truly is a center of the arts here in Sherman Heights,” said Louise Torio, president of Friends of the Villa Montezuma.

Torio says the Villa Montezuma Museum is in desperate need of restoration and hasn’t received any funding in over eight years.

“We need to restore the exterior, it hasn’t been painted in over 20 years, we are going to restore the historic fencing. On the outside, we are going to repair the roof, because a leaky roof is no good to a historic site,” Torio said.

The announcement came from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Thursday morning in front of the Oak Park Library, which will receive $20 million to rebuild it from the ground up.

“I’m pleased to announce the City of San Diego is receiving a total of $68.5 million for 19 different projects – that will improve quality of life in our communities and enhance access to critical community services such as libraries, parks and other city programs,” Gloria said.

The money comes from state funds, with nearly half a billion dollars for projects across the region.

The Villa was closed for two years during the pandemic. They are now offering tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.