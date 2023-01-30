CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man is suspected of killing a Chula Vista man whose body was found Sunday, said San Diego police.

The day before the victim’s body was found, Chula Vista police had arrested Milton Daniel Tax Zuzun of Mexico in the 200 block of Rancho Drive on suspicion of vandalism, police said. The arrest was made close to where police found the body in Otay Valley Regional Park.

The victim has since been identified as Jose Gonzalez, 49, of Chula Vista, according to police. His family members had reported him missing to Chula Vista police on Saturday.

It wasn’t until Sunday when Gonzalez’s relatives located his body by a trail within the park near a spot where the victim had resided, according to police.

Officials now believe Gonzalez was stabbed to death after a brief argument with the suspect.

When FOX 5 spoke with an anonymous neighbor, they said the family saw Gonzalez had injuries to two parts of his body.

Zuzun, who was already in jail facing an unrelated vandalism charge, now also faces a murder charge.

A neighbor who previously spoke with FOX 5 on Sunday described Gonzalez as a quiet and lonely man who would frequent Otay Valley Regional Park.

He also added that Gonzalez would sit all the time outside his house and was not a person to be looking for trouble.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.