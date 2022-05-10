CARLSBAD, Calif. – Officers with Carlsbad Police Department have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple women over the past year, authorities said.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Cabrera was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday for his suspected assault of several women who were shopping at a Carlsbad mall, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The first assault took place last May at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, where Cabrera is reported to have approached a woman from behind and sexually battered her, police said.

Then in February, Cabrera reportedly following a woman around Macy’s before walking up to her from behind and grabbing an unspecified body part, police said. After this happened, officials say the man ran from the scene.

On May 2, Cabrera reportedly followed another woman around the mall, tailing her to her car where he reportedly sexually battered her by grabbing her body, police said. The woman attempted to run after the suspect, but he escaped.

Cabrera was detained by Carlsbad police officers with the help of Macy’s employees. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces three counts of suspicion of sexual battery.

The City of Carlsbad Police Department is asking that anyone who may have also been assaulted by Cabrera or anyone with additional information on this case reach out to investigators at 443-339-2173.