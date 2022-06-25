SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old is not expected to survive after he was shot leaving a party in the College Area early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near the gathering on Art Street, just north of El Cajon Boulevard, but officers first learned of the situation when they got a call from nearby Alvarado Hospital about a group of friends who showed up with the gunshot victim, San Diego Police Lt. Jud Campbell wrote in a news release.

Medics quickly transferred the man to a different hospital for a higher level of trauma care, according to Campbell, but as of Saturday morning he was not expected to survive. Officers interviewed the group of friends who showed up at the hospital to learn more.

Meanwhile, another group of officers were called to the street near the party to investigate reports of gunshots, eventually learning that it was the scene of the 18-year-old’s shooting.

While investigators are still piecing all the information together, it appears the victim and his friends were leaving the party in a car, turning westbound from Art Street onto El Cajon Boulevard, when someone shot into the vehicle, hitting the 18-year-old.

“Detectives are still working to determine if there was some sort of altercation or incident at the party prior to the shooting,” Campbell said.

They also collected a second bullet at an apartment complex on the other side of El Cajon, where no one was injured.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the gunman, but they believe there is a large number of potential witnesses to the shooting.

“At the time of the shooting, there were many people in the street and surrounding area leaving the party,” Campbell wrote. “Most of these people had left the scene before detectives arrived. Detectives would like to interview anyone that could provide information related to this case.”

Police urged anyone tipsters to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, or report anonymously via San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.