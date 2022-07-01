SAN DIEGO – An 18-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend leaving a College Area party has been identified by the San Diego Police Department.

18-year-old Kevin Burton has been named as the victim who was taken to the hospital by friends around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. The shooting happened near a gathering on Art Street, according to Lt. Jud Campbell.

The investigation began after officials from Alvarado Hospital called police about a man who was brought in by friends with a gunshot wound.

Burton was transported by medics to a different hospital to obtain a higher level of trauma care, but he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the area of 6400 El Cajon Boulevard where there had been other reports of shots fired. During a preliminary investigation, SDPD detectives discovered that Burton and his friends were leaving a party on Art Street when he was struck by a bullet while inside of their vehicle.

While investigating the area surrounding the shooting, officials discovered a second bullet that had struck an apartment complex window on El Cajon Boulevard. No one inside of the complex was injured, officials said.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego Police Department and detectives are currently searching for anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to officers at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 88-580-8477.