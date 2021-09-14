18-year-old man arrested in pair of sex assaults

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting two women in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last month, San Diego police said.

Investigators served a warrant and arrested Kevin Brooks on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and sexual battery with force, Lt. Carmelin Rivera said in a news release Tuesday. Brooks is suspected in two separate incidents, the most recent of which happened Aug. 31 in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, police said.

Police were called about 11:45 p.m. by a 24-year-old woman who said she’d been sexually assaulted by a stranger, Rivera said. According to police, the woman had parked her car and was walking to her home alone after work when a man came up behind her, knocked her down and sexually assaulted her. She fought the man off and he ran away, Rivera said.

Investigators determined the man likely was the same one from a similar incident reported Aug. 17, one block away.

In that instance, police say a 30-year-old woman reported she’d parked her vehicle and was walking home after work about 5:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue when a man came up behind her and sexually assaulted her. She also fought the man off and he ran away, Rivera said.

Anyone with information on the incidents and any victims of a similar assault are asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.