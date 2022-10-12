Police respond to the scene of a shooting in a Mira Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.

Brian Mendoza-Camacho, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 5 in the 10900 block of Deering Street.

The shooting was reported to police around 9:30 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found Mendoza-Camacho in the street with at least one apparent gunshot wound, Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

SDPD homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and searching for any evidence or possible witnesses.

“There is no information about the suspect or suspects to be released at this time,” Campbell said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting was asked to called SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.