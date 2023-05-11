SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in San Ysidro last month, according to San Diego police.

Authorities were first notified of the shooting around 10:20 p.m. on April 7, located outside a home in the 100 block of East Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers from the SDPD Southern Division found a man in front of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim until paramedics with San Diego-Fire Rescue arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

The victim was declared dead at 11:06 p.m. at the hospital by medical personnel, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

During the preliminary investigation into the shooting, SDPD learned that the victim, later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Arvizu, was confronted by one or more suspects in a vehicle before he was shot, police said. The vehicle then sped away from the area where the shooting occurred.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects, an 18-year-old man, was arrested by SDPD in the 2700 block of Conejo Drive in San Bernardino with assistance from the local sheriff’s department, Shebloski said. Jacob Kozik was booked into San Diego County Jail.

There was no information provided about any additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.