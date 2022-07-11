Authorities seized 30 packages of meth in a rail car on July 4, 2022 at the Calexico Port of Entry. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities at the Calexico Port of Entry seized over $300,000 worth of drugs in the cross beams of a rail car last week, border officials said.

The narcotics bust happened July 4 around 4:50 a.m., when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something suspicious aboard a train coming from Mexico at the Calexico rail yard, according to officials. The inspection revealed 30 packages, weighing about 174 pounds, of methamphetamine hidden in the cross beams of one of the rail cars.

“CBP officers work diligently to stop all smuggling attempts of dangerous drugs as well as other prohibited items,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Transnational criminal organizations will attempt to use any method they think might work. While finding narcotics in a rail car is highly unusual, it’s one of the reasons that CBP officers inspects every conveyance that enters the U.S.”

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is around $314,043, CBP confirmed.