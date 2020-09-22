17,093-acre Valley Fire 95% contained, officials say

San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire along Japatul Road during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California on September 6, 2020 – The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley burned 4,000 acres overnight with no containment and 10 structures destroyed, Cal Fire San Diego said. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters say the destructive Valley Fire, which broke out Sept. 5 in the East County, now is 95% contained and remains at 17,093 acres.

Cleveland National Forest officials said Monday 85 units still are assigned to battle the blaze, down from 114 units. Updated wildfire mapping shows that the fire was about 572 acres smaller than originally thought, according to officials.

Its condition is described as “smoldering and creeping,” the agency said.

“Fire activity remained minimal throughout the day as firefighters continue to mop up hot spots and secure the fire perimeter,” the agency said on its website. “Keeping the fire within its current perimeter diminishes the threat to adjacent communities every day.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to Cal Fire, the Valley Fire burned through 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and injured three firefighters.

