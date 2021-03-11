17-year-old boy dies in South Bay shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday in Chula Vista’s Eastlake area near Sunset View Park, and police still are searching for the shooter, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the park on South Greensview Drive. Police received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area. Investigators say a group of friends was hanging out in the area just prior to the shooting.

The teenage victim, who was not publicly identified by authorities, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, where he died, police say.

Details about the incident remain scarce. No description of the suspect was provided.

It is the second such shooting in the area in the past week. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting at the same park on Saturday.

Chula Vista police spokesman Lt. Dan Peak told FOX 5 that the recent incidents are “very abnormal,” though it is not yet known if they are related.

“This is not an area where we expect to have incidents like this,” Peak said. “I can tell you the incident that occurred last weekend involved a juvenile. This incident tonight involved a juvenile. It appears to be some type of juvenile crimes that may be taking place.”