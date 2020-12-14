17-year-old arrested in Carlsbad trail stabbing death

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad police Monday arrested a teenager in connection with the death of a woman who was found stabbed multiple times on a local hiking trail.

The Carlsbad Police Department only identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male from Carlsbad, saying his age prevented further release of information.

“We understand that the community has been on edge since that tragic day in November when Lisa was found on Hosp Grove Trail,” Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski said in a news release. “Our unwavering mission has been to find the suspect for Lisa, her family and the community of Carlsbad.”

Police say they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects in 68-year-old Lisa Thorborg’s death. She was found by a park visitor at around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23 near Hosp Grove Trail East.

Thorborg recently had moved to Carlsbad from Oregon, authorities said.

At least 100 people honored Thorborg on Nov. 28 at a vigil called “Finish Lisa’s Walk.” The group walked the path Thorborg was believed to have been hiking when she was stabbed.

