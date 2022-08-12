SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday following a sexual assault last month in the Lincoln Acres community, authorities said.

The teenager surrendered to the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force around 5 p.m. after agreeing on a pickup location in the 800 block of Camino de la Reina, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Detectives had identified the suspect and worked with his family and the task force to take him into custody. The arrest comes after the department released surveillance images of the suspect.

A 16-year-old girl was injured in the assault, which happened just before 3 p.m. on July 26 near the 2900 block of Prospect Street and Sweetwater Road, the department said.

The suspect was taken to the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility. He faces several felony charges, including kidnapping to commit rape or robbery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault by means likely to cause bodily injury, and robbery.