17-year-old accused of Carlsbad trail murder faces judge for 1st time

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing a 68- year-old woman last month on a Carlsbad hiking trail pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge and is facing the possibility of being tried as an adult.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, is accused in the death of Lisa Thorborg, whose body was found in Hosp Grove Park on the morning of Nov. 23.

Detectives, who have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing, do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case, according to Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski.

The defendant’s brief arraignment hearing in San Diego juvenile court was attended virtually by the boy’s mother and grandmother.

In addition to murder and allegations of using a weapon in the killing, the District Attorney’s Office said it has filed an allegation in order to petition to transfer the teen to adult court. That decision will be made by a judge at a future hearing.

The boy’s next court date is slated for Dec. 22, during which preliminary evidence of the case will be presented to the court, according to the DA’s office.