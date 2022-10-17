Julian Farm and Orchard has just rescued 17 Pot Belly Pigs from the local Santa Ysabel area. (Photo released by Julian Farm and Orchard)

JULIAN, Calif. — After being dumped on the Mesa Grande Indian Reservation, 17 pot belly pigs are being relocated to a new permanent home, Julian Farm and Orchard announced on Friday.

“We learned about the plight of the pigs on the Mesa Grande Reservation through Facebook and immediately wanted to help,” said said Robin Madaffer, owner of Julian Farm and Orchard. “Working with the Mesa Grande Tribe, we were able to rescue 17 of the pot belly pigs.”

Farm staff will be working diligently to bring the pigs to good health and ensure they have a great life moving forward. Pig lovers and animal enthusiast will be able to visit the newcomers as part of Julian Farm and Orchard’s petting zoo.

“We are excited to have them as part of our petting zoo family where they will be well-cared for and loved,” Madaffer said.

Julian Farm and Orchard welcomes 17 rescued pot belly pigs. (Photo released by Julian Farm and Orchard)

The farm is currently open for its Harvest Fest with available entry times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now through November. Reservations are not required.

Julian Farm and Orchard is located at 4381 Julian Hwy, approximately three miles west of historic Julian.