SAN DIEGO — Officials announced grand jury indictments against 17 Hells Angels members accused of a racially-motivated attack in Ocean Beach on June 6.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said the attack kicked off a large-scale investigation that resulted in the arrest of 17 members and supporters of the Hells Angels in September.

“This is one of the largest violent crimes prosecution against Hells Angels in our county and likely our nation,” Stephan said. “This is a good day for justice.”

Officials said members and supporters of the Hells Angels chased and attacked three young Black men, who were 19, 20 and 21 years old, around 7 p.m. on June 6 on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.

“The Hells Angels are well known to have a despicable streak of racism especially against black people, exemplified by what happened in Ocean Beach earlier this summer,” Stephan said. “It’s possible that the attack was triggered because one of them dared to talk to one of the girlfriends of these members, they were repeatedly called racial epithets, and told they didn’t belong in that neighborhood, this is our neighborhood, everybody belongs.”

“There were many people on the street, on the sidewalk that day, none of them intervened because of the fear and terror that the Hells Angels instill in our community,” she added.

Three months after the crime and the large-scale investigation, officials arrested 17 men and women in connection with the case. They range in ages from 22 to 57 years old, and are facing various crimes including assault, hate crimes, accessory after the fact and one man faces a charge for attempted murder.

Troy Andrew Scholder, 43, is accused of stabbing one of the victims in the chest, while wearing Hells Angels gear. Stephan said he took off the the sweatshirt and shaved his head to assist in evading police. He pleaded not guilty in the courtroom Monday.

Authorities said he has been a member of the group since at least 2003. He faces 39 years to life behind bars.

“Law enforcement tactical teams from around the county safely executed 15 search warrants, 17 arrests and uncovered 42 illegal guns in a large scale operation,” SDPD Assistant Chief Chris McGrath said.

Authorities said they used a combination of surveillance video, cell phone video and witness statements.

Among the 17 people indicted was 29-year-old Mikael Everett Peters who appeared in court in a Navy uniform. He pleaded not guilty to assault. Stephen confirmed he is a member of the U.S. Navy.

The full list of those indicted are:

Anderson Eneliko Alexander Jr, 39 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Jacob Berghaus, 33 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Troy Andrew Scholder, 43 Attempt Murder Assault with Deadly Weapon

Kyle Patrick Robert Donegan, 36 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Jermie Johnathan Hocanson, 42 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Adam George Houx, 38 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Gabriel Ricardo Luna de la Fuente, 45 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

William Patrick McDonnal, 39 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Tyson Mitchell Rhoads, 28 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Roberto Armando Ruiz, 32 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Travis William Squire, 38 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Joshua Winter, 38 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Matthew Shane Gungle, 37 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury Evading officer with reckless driving Posession of leaded cane/billy/blackjack/sandbag/sandclub/sap/slungshot

Mikael Everett Peters, 29 Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Billy Manuel Castellano, 57 Accessory after the fact

Haley Michelle Castellano, 22 Accessory after the fact

Danny James Pinto, 23 Accessory after the fact



Several of the defendants face several variations of the penal code section to also include versions of the count involving hate crimes, criminal street gang associations, etc.

Scholder and Billy Manuel Castellano had several other prior convictions.

Those indicted, except for Scholder, face a range of 3 to 17 years behind bars, depending on the charges against them.

The arraignments for the 17 members began Monday, but not all of them were completed by Monday afternoon. Officials said as of Monday afternoon, three of the 17 have bailed out of custody.

Officials are not revealing the names of the three victims for safety. Stephan said they are doing well, but concerned after dealing with the group.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation including, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF, police departments from Oceanside, National City, Escondido, Chula Vista, La Mesa and El Cajon, which is where the Hells Angels local clubhouse is located.

Officials had a clear understanding of the hierarchy of the Hells Angels group and said there are four levels: Supporters, Hang arounds, Prospects and then full-patched members. They believe there are a total of 25 members in San Diego.