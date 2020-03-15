17 drivers without valid licenses cited at National City checkpoint

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) — Officers cited 17 drivers for not having a valid driver’s license or driving on a suspended license, the National City Police Department said Sunday.

Seven vehicles were impounded at a checkpoint Saturday at Mile of Cars Way between 6 p.m. and midnight, police said.

A total of 11 drivers were cited for not having a valid driver’s license, the department said, and six people were cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Officers screened 485 cars out of 913 vehicles passing through the checkpoint.

The department said it will be conducting more checkpoints during the coming months.