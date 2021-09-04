17 drivers cited at Imperial Beach license checkpoint

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies cited 17 drivers with a suspended or invalid driver license during a checkpoint, and two vehicles were towed, officials said Saturday.

Deputies from the Imperial Beach substation of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint Friday in the 900 block of Palm Avenue, Sgt. Samuel Lizarraga said.

Of the 1,264 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 1,228 were contacted and 38 vehicles were sent to secondary inspection for further evaluation, the sergeant said. No field sobriety tests were conducted and there were no DUI alcohol arrests.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

