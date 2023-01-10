CHULA VISTA, Calif. – There have been 17 applications turned in for the empty District 3 City Council seat, all of whom are qualified for the position, said the City of Chula Vista.

So far, the city clerk has verified that each application includes a completed application, resume, biography and voter registration for the application. The Registrar of Voters has also confirmed the voter registration status of the candidates, according to officials.

The 17 people who applied are:

Nimpa Akana

Devonna Almagro

Griselda Delgado

David Diaz

Alejandro Galicia

Gian Ghio

Alonso Gonzalez

Christos Korgan

Victor Lopez

Daniel Rice (Vazquez)

Sophia Rodriguez

Tamara Rodriguez

Frank Salaiz

Ida Spector

Diego Vargas

Tanya Williams

Douglas Wolf

Applicants have to live within the District 3 boundaries of Chula Vista that were in place in the 2020 election, the city said. Once someone is named the District 3 city council member, their term will be from the date the person takes the oath of office until Dec. 2024.

Anyone who submitted an application by the US Postal Service and postmarked it by January 6, 2023, and received it by the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, will be considered. If any of those applicants are eligible, they will be included in the published city council agenda on Thursday.

The city council will consider and pick which applicants to interview for the vacant District 3 seat at a Jan.17 city council meeting.

Interviews will then be conducted at a meeting after Jan.17.

If anyone would like to view the applications, they can click here. People can also go to the city clerk’s office at 276 4th Ave from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The District 3 city council seat was made empty after former councilmember Stephen C. Padilla was elected as California State Senator to District 18 on Nov. 8, 2022.