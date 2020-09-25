16,390-acre Valley Fire fully contained, firefighters say

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters Thursday reported the 16,390-acre Valley Fire is fully contained after burning for much of the month in the East County.

Minimal fire activity was reported Thursday as firefighters finished up securing its perimeter, according to officials from the Cleveland National Forest.

The cause of the fire, which broke out Sept. 5, still is under investigation, they said.

Forty-seven fire personnel currently are assigned to the Valley Fire, a little more than half of the units that were assigned to it on Monday. A reduction in burned acreage also was reported from earlier in the week due to more accurate mapping near “the east end of the fire above Red Top Peak,” forest officials said.

According to Cal Fire, the fire burned through 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and injured three firefighters.

