ENCINITAS, Calif. – More than 160 unwanted firearms were collected by San Diego County sheriff’s officials in exchange for gift cards, the agency said.

They were turned in for a Guns for Gift Cards event held at MiraCosta College in Encinitas. Handguns, rifles and shotguns turned over to officials were worth a $100 gift card with assault weapons worth twice as much.

All 162 firearms collected will be processed by the agency, the department said.

Most will be destroyed and any involved in a crime will be forwarded along to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Owners of any stolen guns collected also are expected to by notified by the agency.

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Those with an unwanted firearm can turn them in at any time to any sheriff’s station or substation, or by calling the agency’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.