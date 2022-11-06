A 16-year-old was shot in the back Sunday morning in Lakeside, Sheriff’s said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old male was shot in the back in Lakeside on Sunday, said San Diego Sheriff Lt. Joe Barry.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Ashwood St and Maple View shortly before 1 a.m.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was transported to a local hospital where he later underwent surgery, said the Sheriff. The teen is expected to survive.

The suspect is still at large and the San Diego Sheriff’s Gang Intervention Unit detectives are currently investigating the shooting, according to Lt. Barry.

It is believed by officials that the victim knows the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.