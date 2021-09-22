16-year-old killed, second teen hurt in apartment shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was hurt in a shooting in Bay Terraces Tuesday night, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department says they got multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex at 300 S. Meadowbrook Drive. Officers found a 16-year-old down in a parking lot with a bullet wound to his upper body.

SDPD says as officers and paramedics were working to help the teen, a large “aggressive” crowd gathered in the area. Additional officers were called to disperse the group and paramedics took the teen to the hospital, where he died at 8:41 p.m., investigators said.

Police said a second victim, a 14-year-old, later came forward and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. He is expected to recover.

Homicide detectives didn’t have any information about a suspect to share as they investigate the shooting. SDPD says they want to talk with a group of young males who were playing basketball in the courtyard of the apartment complex when neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.