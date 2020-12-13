16-year-old dies after officers find him lying in driveway with gunshot wound

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police say they tried to save a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the Lincoln Park area late Saturday, but that he died after being rushed to the hospital.

Officers were sent to an address on Magnus Way just east of 47th Street at about 10:30 p.m. and found the victim down in a driveway with a single gunshot wound. They provided aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics could take the boy to a hospital, but he later died.

The victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are not releasing his name at this time. No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.