SAN DIEGO – Three drivers were caught with drugs tucked away in various items while attempting to cross the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. One driver used clay pots, another jicama and another furniture, officials said.

A Border Patrol agent encountered a 39-year-old man driving a truck and carrying what appeared to be furniture on Feb. 14, officials said. The man was trying to get into the U.S. at the Otay Mesa cargo facility, telling agents that he had a shipment of furniture and that he had a valid entry document.

Furniture torn apart with drugs discovered inside by Border Patrol agents. (Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Agents then examined his vehicle using a Border Patrol detector dog. Authorities said the dog detected narcotics in the cargo area of the truck carrying drugs.

The drugs ended up being 69 packages of methamphetamine weighing 515 pounds, three packages of fentanyl pills weighing 23 pounds and two packages of cocaine weighing about 10 pounds, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Feb. 16, another driver tried to enter the U.S. with a valid travel document and what appeared to be a shipment of clay pots on his tractor-trailer. When the vehicle was inspected, agents found 132 packages of marijuana weighing about 1,472 pounds and hidden inside the pots, according to officials.

Clay pots wrapped in plastic at Border Patrol inspection area. (Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

On the same day, agents encountered a 24-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer attempting to enter the U.S. with 880 boxes of jicamas. Agents inspected the vehicle and cargo after noticing several packages mixed with the shipment of jicamas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Jicamas inside a box, laced with drugs. (Photo credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The boxes of jicamas were detected by a sniffing dog to contain 1,219 packages of methamphetamine weighing roughly 2,180 pounds.

All three discoveries totaled 1,425 packages, costing about $15.4 million.