SAN DIEGO – A longtime San Diego County Sheriff Department deputy pleaded not guilty to all charges against him after he was arrested on suspicion of several counts of burglary.

Cory Richey appeared before a judge on Tuesday as he faced more than a dozen charges, including 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Richey went into patrol stations after they were closed and took medications from drop boxes there.

Richey has worked with the sheriff’s department since March 2007. He was arrested as he was arriving to work on the morning of Jan. 6.