ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday around 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Crest Drive in Encinitas, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say two 17-year-old male juveniles were stabbed by the suspect, who pulled out a knife during an altercation that started at house party and spilled out into the street.

One victim had a non-life-threatening cut to his hand and the other suffered lacerations to his abdomen as well as a broken finger, Sheriff’s said. At this time, authorities say the second victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information related to the altercation is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.