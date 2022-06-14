LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday on suspicion he shot and killed a classmate this past weekend in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. June 11 near the corner of Palm and Mulder streets, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. A neighbor called 911 to report the boy had been shot and that an unknown man was spotted running from the corner.

The suspect was arrested just after 7:00 p.m. Monday near the 8100 block of Mazer Street in Lemon Grove by agents with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force, Steffen said. He was booked at a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of murder.

The suspect and the victim attended the same high school and it is unclear what circumstances led to the shooting, SDSO said. The names of both the victim and the suspect will not be released by authorities due to them being underage.

Authorities urged anyone with information to reach out to detectives by calling 858-285-6330 or dialing 858-565-5200 after normal business hours. They can also report tips anonymously by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or by going to the organization’s website.