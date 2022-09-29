SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alene Mitchem was last seen on Sept. 22 in her Spring Valley home, the department said in a news release. Family members reported her missing after discovering she had left the residence.

Relatives also disclosed she had taken several personal belongings with her and had left a note saying she was running away.

Mitchem is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 160 pounds. She has faded green hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue “JROTC” sweatshirt and Cookie Monster print shorts.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or call the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division at 858-285-6354.