SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday in connection with a Lakeside stabbing that already spurred the arrest of another teen and a hate crime investigation.

The attack happened late last Saturday, and a 16-year-old suspected of shouting racist slurs at the victim before stabbing her in the back faced a judge for the first time Thursday, pleading not guilty.

Now the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested a 15-year-old girl, who investigators “suspect had a larger role in the attack than initially believed.” The girl was taken into custody without incident, officials said in a news release late Friday. She turned herself in to deputies at the sheriff’s Lakeside substation after officials issued a warrant for her arrest.

The original attack happened around 11 p.m. on April 16, at an apartment complex on Mapleview Street near Channel Road in the East County community. The 16-year-old is suspected of showing up with a group of other teens, apparently to confront the victim about an assault that happened earlier that day, the sheriff’s department said. Officials have not disclosed more information about that initial attack.

During the confrontation, the 16-year-old boy and his companions are suspected of shouting racist slurs at the girl, who is Black, before he stabbed her twice in the back, according to officials.

At the time of the attack, deputies said the girl was hospitalized, but shared no further information about the severity of her injuries. She, her mother, aunts and grandparents attended the boy’s hearing in San Diego Juvenile Court Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old faces hate crime special allegations along with charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 17 years of confinement if convicted.

Now, the 15-year-old girl suspected of playing a role in the attack also faces attempted murder and hate crime charges. Investigators cited “new information and witness statements in the ongoing investigation,” but did not elaborate.

As all those involved are underage, authorities have not released names of the suspects or victims.

“The Sheriff’s Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “We treat all reports and incidents of hate crime seriously.”

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Officials offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.