SAN DIEGO (CNS)- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed four times in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego Friday evening but is expected to survive.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 8:09 p.m. to 2301 Grove Ave. where they found the stabbing victim, said Officer Robert Heims.

Police learned the victim called police after he was stabbed, Heims said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect description.

Detectives from the department’s Gang Unit are investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.