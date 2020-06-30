15 arrested after smuggling boat beaches in Encinitas: Border Patrol

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Border Patrol agents arrested 15 people Friday after a smuggling boat washed ashore in Encinitas, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a 20 to 25-foot pleasure craft landed near Beacons State Beach, according to Border Patrol. Witnesses saw 11 people running along the beach, but by the time agents arrived, they were unable to find any of them.

After an investigation, agents arrested seven suspected smugglers and eight people suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, Border Patrol said. The migrants consisted of a 27-year-old female Mexican citizen and seven male Mexican citizens ranging in age from 22 to 49.

Four U.S. citizens and three Mexican citizens will face smuggling charges, and the eight smuggled Mexican citizens will be processed for removal from the U.S.

Border Patrol seized four vehicles involved, and Customs and Border Protection seized the boat.