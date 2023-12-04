SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old was stabbed Monday near San Diego High School, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:15 a.m. at 1400 Park Blvd., located across the street from San Diego High School, in the East Village neighborhood, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX 5.

The victim, who school officials say was a San Diego High student, was taken to a hospital, where their condition is unknown.

There are no details on the suspect besides that they are a juvenile, per San Diego police.

San Diego High Principal Francisca Del Carmen sent a letter Monday to students, families and staff that “an altercation occurred off campus that resulted in the injury to one of our students,” with school police continuing to support students and staff.

“The safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority. Our School Police work with educators every day to ensure that they have a safe learning environment. I’ve asked staff to review our security procedures and plan to also meet with School Police,” Del Carmen wrote.

