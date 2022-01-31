14-year-old boy killed in Mount Hope shooting, police say

SAN DIEGO — A teenager who was shot Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting near an apartment complex in the Mount Hope area has died, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, the 14-year-old boy was shot in the groin outside the Island Gardens Apartments at 3570 J Street.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4:30 p.m., where police were gathered in the area of the wounded teen. The victim was transported to a hospital, but at around 5:45 p.m., authorities confirmed the teen died from his injuries.

There were few details about the shooter, but the SDPD believes the individual was driving a large grey vehicle, possibly a Toyota Tacoma.

