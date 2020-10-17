14-year-old arrested in alleged hate crime attack on rabbi

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 14-year-old boy who allegedly attacked a rabbi without provocation on a University City roadside was arrested Friday on suspicion of battery and committing a hate crime.

The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, allegedly shouted racial slurs at the victim and punched him late Saturday afternoon as he was walking in the 3200 block of Governor Drive, near his synagogue, according to San Diego police.

The rabbi was not seriously injured, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall.