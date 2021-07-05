14 library branches to reopen Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:

Allied Gardens/Benjamin

Balboa

Carmel Mountain Ranch

City Heights/Weingart

Linda Vista

North Park

Otay Mesa-Nestor

Pacific Beach/Taylor

Paradise Hills

Rancho Penasquitos

San Carlos

Scripps Miramar Ranch

Tierrasanta

University Community

Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.

A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library-services.

The city said its pools are open for a variety of activities and passport services are now available by appointment at the City Administration Building. See a full list of city services still affected by the coronavirus here.