14 library branches to reopen Tuesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:

  • Allied Gardens/Benjamin
  • Balboa
  • Carmel Mountain Ranch
  • City Heights/Weingart
  • Linda Vista
  • North Park
  • Otay Mesa-Nestor
  • Pacific Beach/Taylor
  • Paradise Hills
  • Rancho Penasquitos
  • San Carlos
  • Scripps Miramar Ranch
  • Tierrasanta
  • University Community

Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.

A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library-services.

The city said its pools are open for a variety of activities and passport services are now available by appointment at the City Administration Building. See a full list of city services still affected by the coronavirus here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News