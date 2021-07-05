14 library branches to reopen Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fourteen city of San Diego library branches will reopen for in-person services Tuesday following months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.
Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:
- Allied Gardens/Benjamin
- Balboa
- Carmel Mountain Ranch
- City Heights/Weingart
- Linda Vista
- North Park
- Otay Mesa-Nestor
- Pacific Beach/Taylor
- Paradise Hills
- Rancho Penasquitos
- San Carlos
- Scripps Miramar Ranch
- Tierrasanta
- University Community
Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.
A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library-services.
The city said its pools are open for a variety of activities and passport services are now available by appointment at the City Administration Building. See a full list of city services still affected by the coronavirus here.