130 students, 4 teachers to quarantine after positive virus test at Vista Unified school

VISTA, Calif. – Just days after fully reopening for in-person instruction, the Vista Unified School District has reported a positive COVID-19 case at one of its high schools.

Approximately 130 students and four teachers have been sent home to quarantine for two weeks after a student tested positive for the virus this week at Mission Vista High School. The district, one of the first locally to fully reopen its campuses on Tuesday, said that the student “did not come into close contact with every student.”

“However, since this is our first incident, we are proceeding with an abundance of caution,” officials said.

Students in quarantine will return to distance learning while away from campus, the district said.

But the positive test so soon after reopening has left some including retired teacher Ronda Arenti frustrated.

Arenti, who has a loved one working at the school, said the district’s class sizes upon reopening leave open the potential for an infected student to expose others every time classes change.

“Their health and safety is being jeopardized because of the recklessness of the district,” Arenti said.