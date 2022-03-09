SAN DIEGO — A young teenage girl says a man tried to make her get in his car near a Spring Valley school late last month, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning parents to be vigilant.

The incident happened on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28 but was reported to authorities on March 4 and publicly announced for the first time in a Crime Stoppers news release on Tuesday. The frightening encounter happened at around 9 a.m. as a 13-year-old girl walked to Spring Valley Academy, a middle school on Conrad Drive, authorities said.

The student told detectives that she was crossing the parking lot of a drug store on Campo Road near Kenwood Drive when the man, who was in a black Toyota Prius, asked if she needed a ride. When she declined, “the driver demanded she get into his car,” authorities said.

The girl ran across the street and made it to campus safely, where she reported the man to school staff.

He was described as white and 29 or 30 years old with short, curly red hair. The man was wearing reading glasses and was clean shaven. His Prius was said to be a newer model with no distinctive markings of stickers. The girl said she saw a 7, B and 1 on the license plate, but could not make out the complete sequence.

The encounter happened in the same general area as two other suspicious encounters between strangers and students in February. Despite that similarity, the sheriff’s department said there was not currently any evidence to suggest that they were related.

In the other cases — one of which happened on the same day as the 13-year-old girl’s report — the suspects described by the children did not match the description provided by the girl. You can see sketches of those men and read more about the incidents here.

The sheriff’s department asked parents to share the following tips with their students:

It is always a good idea to avoid walking alone

If a stranger approaches and attempts to have a conversation with you, do not respond: Walk or run away

Do not accept anything from a stranger

Do not get in the vehicle of a stranger, regardless of what they tell you

Report the incident to your parents and/or school personnel, and most importantly, the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.