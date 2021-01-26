13-year-old girl reported missing after running away from Vista home

13-year-old Natalie Munoz was reported missing Tuesday evening after she ran away from her family’s home in Vista following an argument with her father. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday evening after she ran away from her family’s home in Vista following an argument with her father.

Natalie Munoz was last seen about 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Yettford Road, between Woodland Drive and Watson Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Munoz does not have a history of running away and did not take her cellphone with her, family members told the department.

Munoz is Hispanic, standing at 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, light colored pants and a black backpack with white flowers on it and has a scooter with her, the department said.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.